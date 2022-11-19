Metropolitan Charity Golf Day is back

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Metropolitan Lesotho annual golf day is back.

The tournament, last held in 2019 on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, will return to action next Friday at the Maseru Golf Club.

In an interview with the Lesotho Times yesterday, Metropolitan head of brand and marketing, Motsieloa Nonyane, said they were happy that the event was back.

He said the tournament would this year raise funds for charity.

“We are happy that we are back and hope the golfing community is also excited,” Motsieloa said.

“We have supported a lot of organisations through this tournament and last time we were focusing on autism. This time around the focus will be on reproductive health.”

The insurance giants’ long-standing partners, Hlokomela Banana Foundation, are this year’s beneficiaries, he said. The foundation focuses on providing sanitary wear to schoolgirls to ensure that they do not miss classes.

For his part, Metropolitan head of life business, Seenyane Nthejane, said supporting the foundation was also in line with women empowerment.

“This is also in line with the women empowerment drive happening in the country where we are trying to give girls access to full education. We don’t want to see girls missing class during their menstruation periods only because they don’t have sanitary pads,” Mr Nthejane said.

According to Nthejane, eight companies have confirmed their participation.

“We now have eight teams registered out of which we have collected M40 000. During the tournament we want to collect a further M60 000. In the end, Metropolitan will match the overall amount collected from tournament,” Nthejane said.

The company is also involved in different corporate social initiatives.

“Giving back to the community is in our DNA. We have corporate social investment programmes that we undertake annually, among them an initiative to fight malnutrition in Lesotho in collaboration with the King’s Royal Palace.”

He said the company was also moving with the times and last month launched a self-service platform dubbed Tobetsa. It will soon launch more solutions that will enable clients to interact with the company as well as access more services in the comfort of their own spaces.