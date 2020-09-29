Men’s netball team invited for SA championship

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho men’s netball national team has been invited to play in the 2020 South Africa Netball Males’ championship to be held in Rustenburg in November.

However, the chances of the team attending the tournament are slim due to the Covid-19 pandemic and financial challenges being faced by the Lesotho Netball Association (LNA).

LNA public relations officer, ‘Mamakebe Moshoeshoe, confirmed to this publication that the association had been invited but said they are unsure if they will make it to the tournament.

“We have the invitation but we not sure if we will make it… first of all, sporting activities and international trips are still banned by the government due to Covid-19,” Moshoeshoe said.

“Secondly, the association is currently enduring financial struggles…”

She said they would have loved to participate in the tournament to enhance the team’s competitiveness.

Sporting activities have been on hold since March this year and pending their return, Moshoeshoe said they were considering approaching the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC), the Lesotho Sport and Recreations Commission (LSRC) and the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Recreation for assistance.

“We are yet to request assistance… this tournament is worth attending as it gives our coaches and players an opportunity to enhance their international exposure and increase their competitiveness.”

She said the lack of finances was a huge challenge to an extent that they are also struggling to run the domestic league.

“We are even struggling to run the domestic league due to the lack of finances after the LSRC failed to give us our annual subvention as they were also facing financial challenges,” Moshoeshoe said.

Lesotho first competed in the tournament last year and Moshoeshoe said they still faced the same challenges that even forced the players to dig from their own coffers to pay for accommodation and other logistics. The LNOC only provided them with transport.