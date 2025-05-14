Medical council cracks down on bogus health facilities

Moorosi Tsiane

THE Lesotho Medical, Dental and Pharmacy Council (LMDPC) has launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal health facilities and unlicensed practitioners amid growing concerns over the proliferation of unregulated medical services in the country.

In an exclusive interview with this publication yesterday, LMDPC President, Makamole Lelimo, revealed that the Council had launched Operation THOSO – an initiative focused on inspecting health facilities, verifying professional credentials, and ensuring that facilities have valid operating licences.

Dr Lelimo said the operation commenced in Maseru and Mafeteng last week, where some pharmacies were found operating without proper legal documentation, while others had employed unqualified personnel to dispense medication.

“This operation has always been in the pipeline, and it came to life last week in Maseru and Mafeteng,” Dr Lelimo said.

“We found some pharmacies operating without registration and others employing unqualified personnel to disburse medication.”

“We will have the total number [of violations] once the operation is complete and the final report compiled. However, we are taking this matter very seriously. We are working with the Ministry of Health and the police, so there will certainly be legal repercussions,” he added.

Dr Lelimo issued a stern warning to those involved in illegal practices, urging them to desist immediately as they were endangering lives.

“This does not only violate the country’s health laws but also puts the lives of Basotho at serious risk,” he stressed.

He also disclosed that the Council had received formal complaints against other practitioners, following a February 2025 article by this publication exposing Dr Hlalele Mofubelu of Naledi Family Clinic, who has been accused of sexually harassing female patients.

Although the Council has not yet named all the practitioners under investigation, it confirmed that several formal complaints have been filed. Offending individuals could face suspension, deregistration, or even prosecution.

“There are troubling formal complaints of malpractice against Dr Mofubelu and several other practitioners. Investigations are ongoing, so we cannot comment in detail for now. However, we are treating these matters with the urgency they deserve,” Dr Lelimo said.

The LMDPC is urging the public to verify the credentials of health practitioners and facilities before seeking medical services. Suspicious activities should be reported directly to the Council or nearby health authorities.

Dr Lelimo assured that Operation THOSO will continue across all ten districts of Lesotho and emphasized that no one will be spared—regardless of their status or affiliation.

“The Council would like to remind the public of their crucial role in maintaining healthcare standards. We encourage citizens to report any suspected misconduct through official channels—via email, website, phone, or by visiting our offices in Maseru West,” he said.

“While we have received many informal reports, only a limited number have been formalised. We urge the public to use appropriate channels to ensure proper investigations and corrective measures are taken.”

He also emphasized that all health facilities must be registered and monitored by the LMDPC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

“Regulating the health sector is a public safety obligation. Looking ahead, the LMDPC is committed to fostering a culture of continuous professional learning. Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points will soon be a requirement for the renewal of professional licences. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that all practitioners stay abreast with evolving medical knowledge and standards.”

The Council also reminded healthcare professionals that licence renewal was a regulatory requirement, and non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action.

To improve accessibility and service delivery, Dr Lelimo said the Council had revamped its official website to make it more user-friendly and informative for both practitioners and the general public.

“The application process for registration and licensing has now been fully digitised, allowing practitioners to complete submissions and renewals online with greater ease and efficiency,” he said.

He added that the LMDPC had completed the construction of new modern offices in Maseru West, which are awaiting an official launch in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, a milestone in the Council’s ongoing development.

“As a final reminder, it is the responsibility of all registered health professionals to inform the Council, via email, of any changes related to their professional status, whether it is a change in workplace or going on study leave,” Dr Lelimo said.