Matsoso dropped, quits Likuena

Moorosi Tsiane

WITS University attacker Luciano Matsoso is quitting the senior national team after being dropped from the Likuena squad yesterday.

Likuena has been in camp for three weeks preparing for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

Thabo Senong’s charges will face the Leone Stars next Saturday at Setsoto Stadium and will play Nigeria five days later in Abuja.

Matsoso was part of the provisional team and was expected to join the camp along with the rest of the foreign-based contingent tomorrow. However, yesterday (Saturday) morning he received a message that he was no longer part of the team.

The former Lioli winger said he was disappointed by the technical team’s decision and was therefore leaving the team forever.

“I received the message today from the coach (Senong) that I will not be part of the team that will play Sierra Leone and Nigeria,” Matsoso said.

“I was looking forward to the games but unfortunately, the technical team had its own plans. While I understand that we can’t all be part of the team, I am disappointed. On the brighter side, this will also give me enough time to focus on my new team.”

Matsoso said he has been getting playing weekly at Wits and was therefore expecting to be part of the final team.

“I have been playing competitive football here week in and week out, so I believe I deserve to be part of the team not be a backup like the coach is saying.

“I however, wish the team all the best in its coming matches.”

Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) information officer Mikia Kalati said he was not aware of the developments as the final team will only be announced on Monday.

“As far as I know, the final squad will only be released on Monday as the technical team is still working on it. There are some logistics that need to be finalised before the final team is announced,” Kalati said.

Meanwhile, Likuena played their final practice match with Orlando Pirates on Friday and won 2-1. The Bantu duo of Litšepe Marabe and Lehlohonolo Fothoane scored for Lesotho.