Matlama maintain early log lead

Leemisa Thuseho

MASERU soccer giant, Matlama FC has recorded its fourth consecutive outright win to maintain their Vodacom Premier League (VPL) early log lead.

Tse Putsoa, as Matlama is affectionately known, edged CCX 0-1 at Lesotho Agricultural College (LAC) in Leribe on Sunday.

That was Matlama’s fourth win in the row since the start of the 2023/24 season. The team got off the campaign on a flying note defeating league newboys, ACE Maseru 0-2 at Ratjomose Ground in Maseru on 8 October 2023.

Their promising start of the season continued when they beat Lifofane with the same score line (0-2) at Bambatha Tšita Sport Arena on 15 October. They also went to beat Liphakoe 1-0 on 21 October at the same venue (Bambatha).

The four consecutive wins have put Matlama on pole position of the log standings with 12 points. Matlama went to Sunday already at the summit with nine points.

Matlama are one of the two teams that are yet to concede a goal after four games, the other team without a loss is LMPS.

Meanwhile, the weekend fixtures saw the defending champion Bantu being held to a goalless draw by Linare on Saturday at Maputsoe District Football Association (DiFA) Ground. The Mafeteng based outfit was on the back of another draw from last Sunday at Mohale’s Hoek DiFA Ground where they played to a 3-all draw with LDF.

Thus, after four games, Bantu are sitting on position five with eight points. They are tied on points with Linare which is in fourth position. However, Linare have a goal difference of four while Bantu are on three.

LCS, which recorded their third win of the season by beating Liphakoe 3-0 on Saturday at Ratjomose, are in second position with 10 points.

Again, on Saturday at Ratjomose , LDF tasted their first win of the season with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Manonyane.

The other team that registered their first win of the season are the league newcomers, Limkokwing University (LU) FC who handed struggling Naughty Boys a 2-0 defeat on Sunday at Ratjomose. LU’s win came after a poor run in which they lost two games and drew one.

Naughty Boys are having a very rough patch having lost all their four games so far and they are at the bottom of the log standings.

At Butha-Buthe Pitso Ground on Sunday Lifofane and LMPS played to a goalless draw while Machokha and Lijabatho also shared the spoils from a 1-1 stalemate at Morija Ground.