Matela admitted to killing his wife – police

Moorosi Tsiane

MURDER accused, Qamo Matela, admitted to police two years ago that he had killed his wife in a feat of rage, the High Court heard on Thursday.

According to a statement by Matela to the police which was read by lead investigator, Detective Inspector Moeketsi Moeketsi, before Justice Tšeliso Mokoko in a trial within a trial, the accused admitted to killing his wife, Mahlompho Matela (nee Rethabile Mofolo) in September 2021.

Detective Insp Moeketsi said the statement was recorded on 16 September 2021 at Mabote Police Station.

He said the statement was made freely and voluntarily but Matela has denied this, arguing that he signed it under duress and wanted to avoid continued torture by the police.

But police insist that Matela had admitted beating his wife on the night of 3 September 2021, a few days before she died.

According to the statement, Matela said on the fateful night he was out at a bar with a friend when he texted his wife informing her that he would be home late and she should lock the house for safety.

But the deceased ignored the text and Matela tried to call her. She also ignored his calls until he decided to go home. Upon arrival, he found her in the kitchen preparing dinner for their children.

“…I asked her why she was not responding to my texts and she said I should leave her alone. She left the basin she was holding and headed to the children’s bedroom. I followed her and locked the door as the children were still in the sitting room watching television,” says part of the statement which was read to court by Detective Inspr Moeketsi.

“I again asked the same question and she said I should leave her alone. I got furious and punched and clapped her on the left eye and twisted her hand demanding answers,” said Matela in the statement.

Detective Inspector Moeketsi was called in as the first witness in the trial within a trial. After giving his evidence in chief, the defence through Limakatso Mokhatholane told the court that they were not ready to cross-examine him.

The defence also told court that they were withdrawing Advocate Lepeli Molapo as a witness but he would continue as Matela’s lawyer.

“My Lord, we are asking for the court’s indulgence to postpone the matter to tomorrow (Friday) because the defence would like to strategise. Advocate Molapo will no longer be part of the witnesses in this matter as he will continue with his duties as the accused’s legal representative. The accused failed to get a lawyer due to financial constraints,” submitted Adv Mokhatholane.

The crown did not oppose the plea from the defence but Judge Mokoko was not really impressed with how the defence had conducted itself.

“You have always known that after the crown completed leading this witness you will have to cross-examine him. It baffles me on why we waited until the witness had given evidence… for you to say you are in no position to cross-examine.

“The way you went about this issue wasn’t pleasant at all but because I want justice to be served…I will (reluctantly) postpone the matter to Friday,” said a visibly irate Justice Mokoko.

When the trial resumed on Friday, Adv Molapo was present and took over from Adv Mokhatholane. He then put it to Detective Insp Moeketsi Moeketsi that what he told the court on Thursday was not Matela’s version of events.

Adv Molapo said Detective Insp Mokeketsi had read out his own version to the court. Matela only signed it to avoid being tortured by the police as they were notorious for assaulting suspects.

“The accused says I should tell you that what you wrote in that statement is not what he said but that is what was in your head. He said due to the environment he was in and the advice from his lawyer, he was forced to comply and sign the statement to avoid being tortured.

“He was under duress and he was not free. He didn’t do it voluntarily, he just had to sign it to avoid being interrogated brutally,” Adv Molapo put it to Detective Insp Moeketsi.

The 37-year-old Matela hogged the headlines in September 2021 after being accused of murdering his wife, ‘Mahlompho. It has been alleged that he beat her to death in anger after she allegedly failed to give his mother M20 she had requested from her.

Ms Matela was initially ferried to Maseru Private Hospital before being transferred to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein where she died on 11 September 2021.

The case will continue from 23 to 26 May 2023 with the defence expected to call in their witnesses.