Matekane vows to wrest Qhoali from Mokhothu

Bereng Mpaki

REVOLUTION for Prosperity (RFP) leader, Sam Matekane, has set the stage for an intriguing electoral contest by declaring his intention to wrest the Qhoali constituency from the Democratic Congress (DC).

The constituency has for long been a DC stronghold and its current legislator is none other than Deputy Prime Minister and DC leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu.

But the cash-rich, fledgling RFP is not short of confidence. Early this week, Mr Matekane, addressed a rally in the constituency wherein he vowed to unseat Mr Mokhothu.

As has become the norm at RFP rallies, Mr Matekane and members of his national executive committee (NEC) were flown to the venue in two helicopters, much to the delight of thousands of vociferous people who could either be supporters of the four month-old party or just curious individuals taken by its opulent displays. One helicopter bore the RFP leader’s Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) logo while the other had top RFP official and fellow businessman, Lebona Lephema’s Executive Transport logo.

Before the rally, the RFP executives headed to one of the churches in the area where they handed over M15 000 as part of their congregational offering.

At the rally, they began by donating blankets and food parcels to elderly persons.

Addressing the multitudes, Mr Matekane urged them to vote for the RFP, saying once in power, the party would bring the much-needed infrastructural developments to the remote, highland constituency.

He said members of his party had traversed the length and breadth of the constituency and observed first-hand the needs of the constituents.

“We have observed that infrastructure is lacking in this constituency, Mr Matekane said.

“We promise to develop this constituency. You just have to go and do your part by voting for the RFP for the sake of your future and that of your children. I want the Qhoali constituency.”

Mr Matekane reiterated his wish to win outright power, saying only when his party governed alone would it have a free hand to implement all its electoral promises without being encumbered by any coalition partners.

Among other things, an RFP government would immediately build health facilities to serve the constituents who were currently travelling long distances to access such services.

He promised to electrify the area as well as better roads and water infrastructure.

He said he would tackle stock theft by installing digital tags on livestock. This technology would alert the livestock owner, police and a helicopter operator whenever a theft was taking place.

“We will eradicate stock theft by installing digital tags to at least 20 percent of each farmer’s animals. If a thief steals one of the tagged animals, an alert will be sent to the owner, police, and a helicopter operator who will immediately pursue the thief.”

Mr Matekane promised government support for wool and mohair farmers to enable them to fully benefit from their produce.

He promised to transform the rest of the country in the same way he had developed his home village of Mantsónyane.

Nestled deep within the mountainous Thaba Tseka district, Mantsónyane has benefitted from Matekane-sponsored infrastructural developments including schools, churches, sports facilities, a multi-purpose hall and several agricultural projects ranging from piggery, poultry to crop and fruit production which have created jobs for locals.

The business mogul promised to lure foreign investors to provide the much-needed job opportunities.

“We will work together with investors to develop this country and in the process create jobs for our people. This will be achieved by ensuring the rule of law in the country. You can’t have investors in a country without the rule of law.

“We need a one-party government because we have all witnessed that coalition governments are filled with conflicts which lead to loss of focus and service delivery suffers. I therefore implore you to vote wisely so that all these things can take place,” Mr Matekane said.