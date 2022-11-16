Matekane hails LUCT for transforming Lesotho

Mosoatsi Mosoatsi

PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has hailed Limkokwing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) for transforming Lesotho and its young citizens by building a creative human capital that is needed to move the country forward.

Speaking during the institution’s graduation ceremony recently, Mr Matekane said the university had stood the test of time as a unique global institution that sought to provide the highest standard of education.

It also offers a portfolio of courses directly relevant to the industry and economy of a developing nation like Lesotho, he said.

He encouraged the 937 students who graduated with certificates, associate degrees and degrees to stay focused.

“You should stay focused because you are our hope to take this country to the next level,” Mr Matekane said.

Mr Matekane told the graduates to use their knowledge to help develop the country.

Two hundred and eighty students received Bachelor’s Degrees while 580 graduated received Associate Degrees in various courses. The remaining 77 received certificates.

The graduation was held under the theme, “Designing your future”.

Among the graduates were the Lesotho Times and Sunday Express multimedia journalists, Tokelo Khausela and Nthabiseng Martha Libate.

The two received Associate Degrees in Journalism and Media. Ms Khausela came top of the class.

On his part, LUCT vice-chancellor, Tefo Macheli, urged the graduates to use their new qualifications as a foundation to build success professional lives.

Advocate Macheli said he was pleased that Limkokwing had for the past six years consistently surpassed its Lesotho campus enrolment.

He said the university in July 2022 adopted a strategic five-year plan to position itself as a leading provider of innovative, creative technological programmes that offer practical solutions to modern-day challenges.

“We are delighted that enrolment at our campus keeps growing.

“I’m also glad to say that Limkokwing is one of the first two higher education providers in the country to successfully undergo a rigorous full institutional audit by the Council of Higher Education,” Adv Macheli said.

The university was continuing with its efforts to produce graduates that would be able to create employment and not just aim to be job seekers, he said.

Adv Macheli thanked the government for supporting tertiary education in the country by providing bursaries to students.

He also paid tribute to the founder of Limkokwing University, the late Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Paduka Dr. Limkokwing, who passed away last year.

Meanwhile, the Lesotho Times and Sunday Express family is also celebrating the graduation of one of its interns, Lawrence Moiketsi, who graduated with a BSc Honours in Accounting from Botho University in June this year.