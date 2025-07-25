Maso reflects on successful seasons with Lioli 

…says Lesotho league has spurred his growth

Leemisa Thuseho

LIOLI attacking midfielder, Sihle Maso, has reflected on the two successful seasons he had with the Teyateyaneng-based side.

The South African has been a man on a mission since joining Lioli in the 2020/21 season where he played a pivotal role in helping the team clinch Vodacom Premier League (VPL) titles back-to-back in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Maso not only helped Lioli secure the championship but also walked away with the league’s prestigious Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

As if that was not enough, he went on to dominate the club’s end-of-season individual awards. He was named Lioli’s Player of the Season, Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, and also finished as the club’s top goal scorer with 12 goals.

Known for his aerial prowess and knack for scoring with headers, Maso has, over the past two seasons, cemented a lethal attacking combination alongside Teboho Masuoane (now with Lijabatho), Halifele Moqokola, and Swithbert Kum who has since joined Township Rollers in Botswana.

Born and raised in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, South Africa, Maso joined Lioli during the tenure of the late Thomas Tshabalala.

He says the Lesotho league has played a significant role in his development, both professionally and personally.

“I came to Lesotho after receiving a call from the late coach Tshabalala. I didn’t hesitate to take the opportunity. I was excited,” Maso said.

“It has been a great experience living in Lesotho and being part of a different culture. I’m happy to be playing my football here. The league has helped me level up my game, and I’ll always be grateful for that.

“On and off the field, I’ve gained so much. I’ve learned new tactics, adapted to different playing styles, and made many friends in the country.”

On his multiple accolades, Maso said the recognition has motivated him to work even harder.

“It’s a great feeling. These awards are not just for me. They reflect the support I’ve received from my coaches, teammates, and family. I couldn’t have achieved any of this alone.”

He attributes his success to hard work, determination, consistency, and a deep passion for football.

“I’m a hardworking person. My preparation includes a mix of fitness drills, skills development, and tactical analysis. I also prioritise rest after intense training sessions.

“Surrounding myself with like-minded sports people helps me stay focused and avoid distractions. The support from teammates and coaches has also been crucial to my growth.”

Although currently committed to Lioli, Maso has dreams of playing in some of Africa’s top leagues in the future.

Looking ahead to the 2025/26 season and the CAF Champions League campaign, he said the team is determined to make Lioli fans proud.

“Our goal is to win the league for a third consecutive time and make a strong impression in the CAF Champions League,” he said.

Maso knows that his impressive performances have raised expectations, and he is prepared to rise to the challenge.

“After winning Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year, the expectations are high. I’ll definitely have to double my efforts to maintain the standard I’ve set,” Maso said.