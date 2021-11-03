Maseru Warriors, Roma Kings clash

Leemisa Thuseho

MASERU Warriors coach, Morapeli Motaung, will not underestimate Roma Kings when the two sides clash in their Econet Rugby League encounter at Mabote playground on Saturday.

The defending champions, Warriors, last played in the league in July 2021 before the league was halted on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the return of the league early this month, Warriors were meant to play NUL Spears on 11 October. However, Spears forfeited the match. They were meant to play Liqhomane at NUL last weekend but the game was postponed again to accommodate NUL graduations.

Out of six league games played so far, Warriors won five and lost one. They are second in the five-team league table with 25 points. Liqhomane are leading the pack with 34 points from seven wins and are yet to lose a game.

As for Roma Kings, they have only won twice out of four games and are third in the table.

Motaung told the Lesotho Times this week that his team was ready to face Roma Kings on Saturday.

“We are preparing and I think we are getting there although this is our first game since the return of the league,” Motaung said.

“The only challenge is that we might be without some of our players as they will be taking their Covid-19 vaccination this week. We also lack game time because we did not get a chance to play since the return of the league.”

While Roma Kings have never won against Warriors, he said they would not take any chances.

“Roma Kings are a dangerous team with good, speedy and experienced players. They won two games and they will surely be out in full force looking for another win, so I can’t say it will be an easy outing.”

Roma Kings are heading into game highly motivated following the 54-0 win over NUL on Sunday and the coach, Mokhethinyane Mpakeletsa, said they would be underdogs on Saturday.

“Warriors are a big team and they have been beating us all along. However, there is an improvement because last time we clashed we did well,” Mpakeletsa said.

Weekend fixtures will also see Mabote Beavers welcoming NUL Spears while Liqhomane will be on standby.