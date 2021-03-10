Maseru Toyota donates ambulance to Min of Health

Nthatuoa Koeshe

MASERU Toyota yesterday donated an ambulance worth M497 000 to the Ministry of Health to bolster the government’s fight against Covid-19.

The ambulance was handed over to Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro in Maseru.

Dr Majoro told guests at the handover that he was grateful to the company for its warm gesture.

He said the government needed 17 ambulances and getting one at the peak of the fight against Covid-19 one would make a huge difference.

Dr Majoro said he was glad that Maseru Toyota had responded to his call for help in the fight against Covid-19.

“I am glad that Maseru Toyota heard us when we asked for help from all Basotho businesses,” Dr Majoro said.

“The appeal for help was not only directed at Maseru Toyota but to all Basotho business people and we are happy that they have responded.”

Dr Majoro also thanked all Basotho businesses that have committed to assisting the government in the fight against Covid-19. Several businesses are collaborating to raise about M100 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines for at least 900 000 people. (see story on page 4)

Maseru Toyota’s dealer principal Hasa Lelimo said the ambulance donation was in response Dr Majoro’s request for assistance in the fight against Covid-19.

“We heard the prime minister’s request for help during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic hence we decided to donate this ambulance,” Mr Lelimo said.

The vehicle is already fitted with all the machinery and facilities required in an ambulance including an oxygen tank.

Mr Lelimo pleaded with the ministry to handle the vehicle with care and use it only for its intended activities.

Apart from the lack of ambulances, the fight against Covid-19 has been hampered by many factors including the shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, oxygen and personal protective equipment (PPE).