Limpho Sello

The Maseru Private Academy is set to re-open today. The resumption of classes comes just over a week after the top private learning centre shut down after four of its teachers had tested positive to the Covid-19 virus.

Although the four infected teachers had not been in contact with learners and fellow staff members as they had not yet reported for duty, the school still suspended lessons.

This was done to enable the school to be disinfected twice a day and all the staff to be tested to ensure that they are free of the virus, the academy’s director, Karl Fritz Crous said at the time.

Yesterday, Mr Crous told this publication that the disinfection had been completed. He also said all staff at the school, except for those who were still in self-isolation, had been vaccinated paving the way for the academy to re-open today.

They were vaccinated as part of the ongoing second phase of the government’s mass vaccination programme.

Mr Crous said the vaccination programme had come at the right time as it gave them, parents and learners confidence that classes would run smoothly when they reopen today.

“We are grateful that we were able to make it to the top of the list of the vaccination schedule as that has allowed us to reopen on Thursday (today),” Mr Crous said.

“Now that our staffers have been vaccinated and we are adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols in and outside the classrooms, we are giving an assurance that there will not be any interruptions to learning.

“We have also appealed to all parents to ensure that their children are safe at all times when they are at home and when they come to campus.

“Now that we have had an outbreak, this speaks to the need to always ensure that we fully adhere to the safety protocols.”

Mr Crous thanked parents and the public who had supported them when they were forced to shut down. He however, expressed his disappointment at unnamed people who he said had appeared to revel in the school’s plight and even spread false stories exaggerating the impact of the pandemic at the learning centre.

“We were sad to see some people spreading stories and even accusing the school of negligence when this was not the case.

“One of our priorities is to always ensure the safety of staff and learners. We would not do anything to expose them to any harm,” he said.

Lesotho is now officially in the third wave of Covid-19, with Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro revealing that the country is battling three highly contagious variants of the virus.

These are the South African variant, Delta variant and the United Kingdom mutation of the Lambda variant first identified in Peru last August.