Maseru Mall pampers festive season babies

Bataung Moeketsi

MASERU Mall this week handed over 20 hampers with clothes, blankets, nappies and other items to mothers of babies born during the festive season at Queen ‘Mamohato Memorial Hospital II (Queen II).

The mall partnered with Ackermans Lesotho and undertook this initiative as part of its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

Maseru Mall public relations officer and marketing coordinator Cecelia Yagama handed over the packages to 19 mothers in the hospitals labour ward and ‘Makhauta Litaolana, a nurse at Queen II who is also expecting a baby of her own.

“This is a partnership with Ackermans Lesotho through which we decided to give back because we think it is important to highlight the journey of motherhood,” Ms Yagama said.

Ms Yagama said she was happy that they could support the mothers, some of whom are referrals from areas outside Maseru.

“The experience was emotional seeing the different struggles that mothers endure and learning that some lose their lives while giving birth.”

Ms Yagama also visited the premature intensive care unit (PMICU) ward where post term babies are incubated and monitored.

‘Mampota Selialia, a nurse at Queen II told the Lesotho Times that the number of babies born during the festive season had fallen drastically compared to other years.

“I assume the reason for the low number of babies is that the mother would not be needing to be transferred to us.

“Maseru Mall has done a beautiful thing because at times some of the mothers struggle to purchase some of the items in the hampers that they have received today, so this will be of great assistance to them” Ms Selialia said.

While Queen II night manager Pulane Mokatsanyane was unsure of the total number of festive season births at the hospital, only four babies were born on Christmas day and two were born on New Year’s Day.