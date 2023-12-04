Marabe leapfrogs Lints’a on top goalscorers chart

Leemisa Thuseho

BANTU attacking midfielder, Lits’epe Marabe yesterday added three goals to his tally to take the lead in the campaign for Vodacom Premier League (VPL) 2023/24 top goal scorers race.

Marabe got the hat trick when his side outplayed the struggling Naughty Boys by handing them a heavy 7-0 defeat at Mohales’ Hoek District Football Association (DiFA) Ground.

Bantu got the other goals from Lehlohonolo Fothoane with a brace as well as Hlompho Kalake and Charlie Hlalele with a goal apiece.

As it stands, Marabe is leading the goal scorers chart with 10 goals and he has leapfrogged Limkokwing University (LU) FC striker Lemohang Lints’a who went into the weekend fixtures leading the pack with nine goals.

The inform Lints’a didn’t score yesterday when LU went down 1-0 to Linare at Ratjomose Ground. Thus, he has dropped to the second position.

In third position on the goalscorers standings is Lioli’s Tumelo Khutlang with seven goals while Fothoane (Bantu) is in fourth with five goals.

Meanwhile, Lioli FC maintained their lead at the top of the log standings with 25 points following their 2-0 victory over CCX in Hlotse on Saturday.

Matlama which edged Machokha 2-1 at Bambatha Ts’ita Sport Arena on Saturday are in second position, also with 25 points but with a lesser goal difference (10) as compared to Lioli with12.

The defending champions, Bantu are sitting in third position with 21 points.

In other matches on Saturday, ACE Maseru held Lijabatho 1-1 at Ratjomose Ground while Manonyane and Lifofane also played to a 1-all draw at Nyakosoba Ground.

Yesterday, LCS and LMPS shared the spoils following a 0-0 draw at LCS Ground. At the same ground Liphakoe lost 0-1 to LDF.

All the teams will be back to action on Wednesday and all the matches are set to start at 16:00 except the match between Naughty Boys and Lioli which starts at 14:00.

Wednesday fixtures

LMPS vs LU FC at PTC Ground

Linare vs Liphakoe at DiFA Maputsoe

Machokha vs LCS at LCS Ground

LDF vs CCX at Ratjomose Ground

Naughty Boys vs Lioli at Bambatha Ground

Lijabatho vs Matlama at Morija Ground

Lifofane vs ACE Maseru at Butha-Buthe Pitso Ground

Bantu vs Manonyane at Bambatha Ground