Friday, January 24, 2025
Manhunt for ‘Tiger’ continues 

…as SA government vows to discipline “corrupt” SAPS officers 

Mathatisi Sebusi 

THE South African government remains embarrassed by the escape of Lesotho-born illegal mining kingpin, Neo James Tšoaeli, allegedly through the help of the police. 

Commonly known as Tiger, Tšoaeli resurfaced from shaft 11 of the Stilfontein mine, where the South African Police Service (SAPS), in conjunction with other state departments, were busy extracting illegal miners in that country’s North West Province. 

Tiger is one of the 246 illegal miners retrieved alive from the mine. Of the 246, 80 were identified as Basotho. However, it remains unclear how many are Basotho from the 78 who were retrieved dead. 

Preliminary reports indicate that Tiger escaped between the shaft and Stilfontein holding cells, allegedly with the assistance of SAPS officers on Monday. 

The Member of the Executive Council (MEC) of Community Safety and Transport Management in North West, Wessels Morweng, has told the South African media that there would be an internal investigation with heavy consequences for police officials who aided Tiger’s escape. 

According to records, Tiger was never booked into police cells like other illegal miners who were arrested with him after resurfacing. There is also no record of him among the 32 illegal miners hospitalised due to ill health and under police watch. 

The MEC indicated that the officials involved would face appropriate punishment for their conduct in this matter. 

“We have always been consistent and not in denial of the fact that some amongst our organisation (SAPS) are not adhering to the principles and oath of office they took when they assumed responsibility as police officers,” said Mr Morweng. 

“Indeed, it’s an embarrassment to the state, and those liable for this act of criminality will absolutely face the consequences. Let me assure you, the officials involved in this matter will be stripped of their badges and face the full might of the law, as it is unacceptable to have criminals disguised as police officials.” 

The Lesotho Timescould not establish the progress of police investigations as the SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, ignored communication from this publication. 

However, a statement released by the SAPS on Monday also warned that harsh measures would be taken against officers who aided Tiger’s escape. 

According to that statement, the North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, said investigations were underway to find Tiger and those who helped him flee. He ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in finding Tiger. 

“Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find those officials who aided his (Tiger’s) escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells. According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger is also not admitted to a local hospital for further medical care. 

“Tiger is being fingered in several statements as one of the ringleaders who controlled operations underground. He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as being allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault, and torture that is alleged to have taken place, according to videos in police possession. He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners.”. 

 

