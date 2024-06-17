…as two more famo gang members are shot dead at border

Moroke Sekoboto

THE Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) have launched a manhunt for famo gang leader, Tšepiso ‘Mosotho’ Malora.

Mosotho, the leader of the outlawed Terene ea Mokata-Lirope gang, has emerged as a prime suspect in the vicious murders of five family members, including a pregnant wife of a rival gang leader, Khalane “Madan” Nalane, who were shot dead on 20 April 2024 in Fobane, Leribe.

Seemingly, Mosotho uses two surnames as he is also known as a Radebe.

He is wanted alongside his gang members; Lehlohonolo ‘Litsebe’ Tumo from Liphakoeng, Leribe, and Mohau ‘Carvela’ Mohohlo of Mapoteng, Berea.

The LMPS issued a notice yesterday calling on the public to help locate the three suspects.

LMPS deputy spokesperson, Inspector ‘Mareabetsoe Mofoka, told the Lesotho Times yesterday that the trio was wanted by the Peka police in relation to the Fobane murders.

“These people are wanted in connection with the Fobane murders. If seen, we plead with the public to inform the nearest police station,” Insp Mofoka said.

“We don’t know their whereabouts. It is therefore premature to seek the assistance of our South African counterparts (South African Police Service).”

Insp Mofoka also told the Lesotho Times that they had extended the amnesty for illegal firearms to be handed over to the police. The 14-day amnesty had lapsed on 5 June 2024.

She however said she did not have the statistics of guns collected from 21 May 2024 when the operation was launched.

“We don’t have the statistics of how many firearms we have recovered, the campaign has not been closed as yet, so people can still come and surrender the illegal guns,” Ins Mofoka said.

Former Acting Commissioner of Police, Mahlape Morai, who has now resumed her substantive post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, had on 21st of May launched the 14-day campaign to recover illegal firearms as part of efforts to combat crime.

Dr Morai had said the police was giving people with illegal guns, ammunition and other dangerous weapons until 5 June 2024 to surrender them, failing which “the hand of justice would rain mercilessly on them”. She dubbed the 14-day ultimatum as “silencing of guns in the Kingdom of Lesotho”.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (LMPS) is also searching for two of the three suspects who allegedly shot dead at Maseru Bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the SAPS’s Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, one of the suspects was arrested shortly thereafter when their vehicle was intercepted by the SAPS in Ladybrand.

The shooting incident occurred on the South Africa side of the Maseru Bridge border post before the two victims could cross into Lesotho. They had just disembarked from a taxi which had dropped passengers from Johannesburg.

“On 11 June 2024 at about 04:50, Maseru Bridge (SAPS) police were summoned to an incident at the long distance taxi drop-off near the border post after reports of a shooting incident,” Brig Makhele said.

“On arrival at the scene, members found two males in a pool of blood next to the taxi they just alighted from. It is alleged that an unknown number of males got off from a white Isuzu bakkie and started shooting at the passengers alighting from the taxi travelling from Johannesburg, fatally injuring two males aged 31 and 40.

“After the shooting, the suspects got onto the bakkie and sped off. A lookout was given to the nearby stations and the bakkie was intercepted along the R26 road near Manyatseng by Ladybrand police. Two suspects fled and disappeared in the dark leaving the 29-year-old driver behind. After searching the vehicle, a 9mm firearm was found and confiscated. Ladybrand police have opened two cases of murder.”

He added: “Police are pleading with anyone who might have information on the suspects to contact Detective Colonel Bolsiek at +27 82 466 8530, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or drop an anonymous tip-off on MySAPS App.”

Brig Makhele also told the Lesotho Times that he could not reveal anymore details as that would jeopardise their investigations. However, this publication understands that the killings are related to the famo gang violence. The famo gangs, their music and activities have since been banned by the government from 10 May 2024.