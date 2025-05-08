Malapane’s chances of returning to Bantu slim

Leemisa Thuseho

KABELO Malapane’s chances of returning to Bantu FC appear very slim, following his recent suspension from the club.

Malapane, the Bantu FC assistant coach, and the team’s goalkeepers coach Asaiah Mosala were both suspended last week for undisclosed reasons.

It’s understood the suspension followed the club’s decision to recruit Lehlononolo Seema, who recently joined Bantu’s technical staff on a temporary basis.

The introduction of Seema, the former Likuena captain who was recently unemployed after leaving South Africa’s Betway Premiership side Sekhukhune United in March, is said to have not sat well with Mosala and Malapane. Their grumbling over the move appears to have caused their suspension.

While the club has lifted Mosala’s suspension following a meeting with the management, they have not made any announcements regarding Malapane’s future.

According to a reliable source, Malapane’s tenure with the Mafeteng-based side is likely over, as the club is simply waiting for his contract to expire at the end of the current 2024/25 season.

“As things stand, he will not be returning to the team,” the source told the Lesotho Times.

“He is now back to his home in South Africa, and he has decided to rest until next season to see which team he joins.”

The Lesotho Times has learnt that Malapane has indeed returned to South Africa. He left on Tuesday.

Bantu communications and marketing manager, Molise Mphi, said that the future of coach Malapane would be determined at the end of the current season when his contract expires.

For now, Mphi confirmed that Malapane remains part of the team’s coaching staff.

“As of now, coach Malapane is still part of the team and he is enjoying all the benefits, except for his coaching duties,” Mphi told the Lesotho Times.

“All our coaches’ contracts will expire at the end of this season, after which their respective fates will be decided.”

When asked about the team’s decision to lift Mosala’s suspension while leaving Malapane’s in place, Mphi explained that the management realized it would be a significant mistake to continue without a goalkeeper coach.

“The two coaches were suspended to give the new coaching combination of Manda and Seema a chance to work for the remainder of the season. However, the management subsequently determined that the team cannot function effectively without a goalkeeper coach, which led to Mosala’s suspension being lifted,” Mphi said.