Makhooana undecided about his future

Moorosi Tsiane

LMPS striker Tefa Makhooana is still undecided about his playing future as he is yet to make his first appearance this season.

Makhooana has not featured in LMPS’ last four matches under new coach Seephephe Matete. The side has played four matches this season before the league was halted by the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) early last month.

Marcus, as Makhooana is affectionately known by fans, suffered a head injury which sidelined him for several months two seasons ago and he said that background will always inform his decisions going forward.

Although he has been cleared to play, he must now use a headband.

The former Matlama and Bantu forward was on the Simunye technical team in all four matches that the side has played so far but he told the Lesotho Times this week that he still hasn’t decided what he wants to do.

“I haven’t hung my boots as yet because I am still registered as an LMPS player,” Makhoona said.

“Yes, I haven’t played this season and I was assisting on the technical bench but I am still the team’s player for now.

“When the season started, I was asked what I really wanted to do because we have been working with Itumeleng Metso in the technical team after we parted ways with Teele Ntšonyana as the head coach last season. However, I haven’t really decided what I want to do.”

On getting game time, Makhooana said he was not worried because those who played were deserving.

“We have a big squad mostly made of talented players and I wasn’t worried that I was not playing because those who were deserving played. I would have had problems if the team had been struggling.”

He said his decision will be informed by the injury.

“I must still consider the injury before making any decision. Of course, I was declared clear and should use a head guard but I can’t ignore it.

“I want to hang my boots but it’s also not an easy decision because I love football. I am actually between the rock and the hard place,” Makhooana said.