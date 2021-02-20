Makhetha speaks on player’s departure

Leemisa Thuseho

KICK4LIFE coach Motebang Makhetha has admitted that the departure of one of his midfielders Khubetsoana Kamela is going to be a huge loss to his team.

This after Kamela left to undergo Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) training starting on Monday.

The skilful Kamela had become a key player for Kick4Life since joining the club in 2017 from Leribe’s Galaxy FC.

Makhetha, who joined the team ahead of the beginning of the currently suspended Vodacom Premier League (VPL) said while it was true that some players would benefit from the departure, he has left a huge gap.

“This is indeed a chance for other players but missing a player of Kamela’s standards is leaving a huge gap and that leaves us with a huge task of finding a replacement,” Makhetha said.

“I am going to miss him.”

Makhetha was quick to point out that while they are sad to be losing Kamela, they are happy that he is getting a permanent and pensionable job.

He also said their squad was filled with youngsters; therefore, it will be difficult to get a perfect replacement from within the team. Eventually, Kick4Life may be forced to venture into the market for a replacement.

Meanwhile, another Kick4Life player Mokoteli Mohapi was recently named in Likuena’s provisional squad which is preparing to play Sierra Leon and Nigeria in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month.

Makhetha said the call-up will be a motivation for other young players.

“I am happy to see my players moving to the next level. I am happy that I may have positively influenced Mohapi resulting in his call-up. I have already told him that if the way I tell him to fight to be in the final squad. But if he doesn’t make it, the experience to the experience he would have gained will contribute to his growth,” Makhetha said.