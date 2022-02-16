Makhetha sets eyes on top table finish

Leemisa Thuseho

THE newly appointed Linare coach, Motebang Makhetha, is targeting finishing the season among the top end of the table.

Makhetha was announced Linare coach last Thursday after leaving Kick4Life. At Linare, he replaced Teboho Moloi, who left last month.

Makhetha coached his first game on Sunday and collected one point after a one-all draw against Likhopo at LCS Ground. John Mofokeng scored for Linare while Leluma Posholi scored for Likhopo.

Despite failing to the first game, Makhetha said the draw was a fair result.

“I wanted to start with a win but a draw is not bad for as a new coach,” Makhetha said.

“I am sorry to the Linare family for not starting with a win but I promise to work hard. Our target is winning every game and give our supporters results that will make them happy.

“The margin between us and the three top-placed teams (Lioli, LCS and LDF) is not that big. That means that if we win our matches, chances are high that we can make it to the top.”

Currently, Linare are sixth with 32 points from 20 games while Lioli fifth (34 points) and LCS (37 points) and fourth respectively.

In the past five seasons, Linare finished outside the top four. Therefore, finishing in the top this season would be a huge achievement.

He also conceded that Linare was a much bigger club than Kick4Life, therefore the new job came with more pressure.

“If we want to grow as coaches, we always have to be willing to move out of our comfort zones and go for bigger challenges. I know with Linare, expectations are very high but I am ready for that. In return it will help me grow,” Makhetha said.