Moorosi Tsiane

LIOLI and Likuena attacking midfielder, Tumelo Makha, will finally see his dream of playing outside Lesotho coming to fruition after penning a two-year deal with South Africa’s GladAfrica Championship side, Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, this week.

The gifted midfielder left the country in June to try his luck with newly promoted DStv Premiership side, Sekhukhune United.

But things didn’t go well for him as he was told the team had already exhausted its foreign players’ quota, so he started training with Cape Umoya.

The move also failed to materialise and the former Lioli fans’ favourite trialled with Black Leopards shortly before moving to TTM where he finally got an offer.

In a statement this week, Lioli has confirmed releasing the player.

“We have released our attacking midfielder, Tumelo Makha, who will be joining Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila in South Africa’s second division,” Lioli said.

“We are grateful for this opportunity and we also wish him well in this next chapter of his life.”

On his part, Makha said he was happy that his patience has finally paid off.

“I have been given a two-year deal and I am grateful for the chance. This is just proof that once you set your eyes onto something, nothing can stop you.

“It wasn’t easy moving between these teams but then again, I knew why I was there. I had to soldier on and I am starting to see the results,” Makha added.

On leaving Lioli, Makha said it was a difficult decision but he needed to grow as a player.

“That team is close to my heart but it was time for me to get out of my comfort zone,” Makha said.