Makatile siblings set for UCI Road World Champs

Leemisa Thuseho

SIBLINGS Kabelo and Pontšo Makatile will be the only two cyclists representing the country at the historic UCI Road World Championships.

Scheduled to take place from September 21 to 28, 2025, in Kigali, Rwanda, this will be the first time the prestigious cycling spectacle will take place on African soil.

Earlier the Cycling Federation of Lesotho (CFL) had earmarked four cyclists, including rising stars Khotsofalang Rakaota and top performer Motlatsi Lempe, for the competition.

However, the duo has been dropped from the team as they couldn’t meet the entry requirements.

According to Cycling Federation of Lesotho (CFL) public relations officer, Malefane Morie, amongst the requirements to enter the competition contestants are supposed to have competed in several international events.

However, he said due to financial challenges Rakaota and Lempe could not attend as many international competitions as possible.

“For now, we have riders we want to send for the World Championships in Rwanda and that is Kabelo and his sister Pontšo,” Morie told the Lesotho Times this week.

“Initially, we had Khothalang also considered for the games, however, he did not compete in enough international races to earn sufficient ranking points.

“The same as Lempe, he is doing very well locally but has been struggling to get a chance to compete on the international stage.”

While Pontšo remains in the team as the current leading female road rider in Lesotho, Morie said her participation would need financial backing from the association.

In contrast, Kabelo’s involvement is secured through his status as a beneficiary of a dedicated training programme for outstanding African road cyclists.

This initiative, designed to prepare athletes for the 2025 UCI World Road Racing Championships, was jointly launched by the UCI and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) in June 2022.

“While Pontšo remains in the team, his participation will be determined by the availability of funds which we are working hard to avail,” Morie said.