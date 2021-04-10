Makatile appointed to Southern Africa Cycling Forum

Leemisa Thuseho

FEDERATION of Cycling Lesotho (FCL) president Rammotang Makatile has been appointed to the Southern African Cycling Forum board.

Announced this week, the appointment was done during the African Cycling Confederation (CAC) elective annual general meeting in Cairo, Egypt last month.

Makatile’s appointment to the Southern region board will see him becoming an ex officio member in the CAC management committee for the next four years.

Makatile, who is now back in the country from Egypt, confirmed the news to the Lesotho Times this week. Although he was appointed ex officio member of CAC through the regional committee election, he had also been contesting for the post.

However, he later withdrew from the race after he was appointed into Southern African Cycling Forum board which gave him an automatic entry into the CAC management committee.

“I have been appointed to the management board of the Southern African Cycling Forum as well as the ex officio member of the CAC management committee,” Makatile said.

“I was one of the candidates vying for a position in the CAC committee but after I was appointed to the board of Southern African Cycling Forum, I withdrew from the race to create space for another person because I had already qualified to be in the CAC management committee.”

Makatile’s trip to Egypt was financed by the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC).

According to Makatile, during the CAC AGM, Lesotho also applied to host another phase of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Solidarity Project.

The first phase was applied for in 2019 and UCI bought cycling equipment like bicycles, attire, bottles, tyres, and tubes. The application was only approved last year and the equipment is now in South Africa awaiting shipment to Lesotho.

In the second phase, Makatile said they have applied for financial assistance and they are hopeful that the application will be successful.

“This time around we applied for financial assistance, which will be used for talent identification and women empowerment activities. Fortunately, we have already been guaranteed that our application will be successful.”

Makatile said his presence in the board will give Lesotho an advantage in terms of opportunities on continental level.

“Having a representative in the regional and continental boards means we become part of the decision making and gives us a chance to access all the information we need as far as growing the sport is concerned.

“Had I not attended some of the continental conferences, we wouldn’t even have accessed all the assistance that we are getting from UCI. Apart from that, we have managed to network with leaders from other countries to start relationships that will benefit us in the long run,” Makatile said.