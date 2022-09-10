Makae disappointed after World Championship flop

Leemisa Thuseho

CYCLIST, Tumelo Makae, is unhappy after failing to impress at the recent 2022 International Cycling Union (UCI) Cross Country World Championships.

The championships were held in France from 24 to 28 August 2022. Makae, Lesotho’s only rider at the championships, was lapped with three laps to go. The seven-lap race was 24, 4km long.

Schurter Nino Switzerland won the race in 1:21:13 while Spain’s Valero David came second recording 1:21:22. Braidot Luca Karol from Italy came third clocking 1:21:42.

Last year, Makae finished 85th in the same race and was lapped with three laps to go.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times this week, Makae said he was not happy with his performance although he had made progress in terms of his endurance.

“Despite the results I, think I performed well,” Makae said.

“I am not happy with the result but there is something positive to take from the race which is my progress. I have grown as a rider.”

Before the World Championships, Makae had just returned from the five-day Swiss Epic Stage Race from 16 to 20 August. He represented his Swiss club, Pumpforpeace Velosolution in the race.

He is now looking forward to the UCI Cross Country World Cup from 2 to 4 September in Italy. He will also be representing Velosolutions.

Thereafter, he will head to Denmark where he will represent Lesotho in the UCI World Marathon Championship on 17 September.

“I am done with the World Championships. My focus is now onto to the next race, and I would like to thank all the people who are always rallying behind me,” Makae said.