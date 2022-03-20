Majoro survives no confidence vote

By Lesotho Times
Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro
PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has survived the no confidence which was filed against him and his administration by Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP) leader, Tefo Mapesela.
Thirty-eight MPs voted for the motion while 68 voted against it.

The motion was being supported by MPs loyal to All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi. Mr Kabi has been fighting tooth and nail to replace since winning the leadership race in January this year.

Despite losing the race to Mr Kabi, Dr Majoro has stuck to his guns and declared he would stay in power until elections scheduled for later this year. Dr Majoro has received support from the ABC’s coalition partner, the Democratic Congress (DC) and other political formations.

It is that support which enabled him to survive the vote.

More to follow

