Majoro recovers from Covid-19, ends isolation

Staff Reporter

PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has recovered from Covid-19. The premier had tested positive to the virus on Christmas eve and he immediately went into isolation.

In a statement earlier today, the premier’s press attaché, Buta Moseme, said he had since been given the all-clear after a second test returned a negative result today.

“Kindly be informed that the Right Honourable, the Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has ended his self-isolation which followed his positive test to Covid-19 on the 24th December 2021,” Mr Moseme said.

“As a prerequisite, the Prime Minister had to take another Covid-19 test on 31 December 2021 and the results came out negative. Therefore, Dr Majoro wishes to convey his appreciation to all Basotho for their support during this period. He has also resumed his duties,” Mr Moseme added.