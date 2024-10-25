Mahosi murder trial fails to kick off

Moorosi Tsiane

THE highly anticipated trial concerning the 2023 murder of former Disaster Management Authority (DMA) boss, ‘Makhotso Mahosi, has failed to commence as two of the three accused did not have legal representation.

Ms Mahosi was brutally murdered alongside her 11-year-old son, Kabelo, at their home in Matala Phase I, Maseru, on 29 October 2023. Her house helper, Lineo Thoola, was also shot but survived the attack.

Ms Mahosi’s driver, Mohlanka Matsipa, was later arrested along with Mohau Ramookho and Mpho Neo Taelo in connection with the murders. While Matsipa was granted bail, Ramookho and Taelo remain in custody.

The trial was set to begin on Monday. However, when the accused appeared before Justice Maliepollo Makhetha, Ramookho and Taelo were without legal counsel. As a result, the trial was postponed to tomorrow to allow them time to secure a lawyer of their choice. Matsipa is represented by Advocate Rabati Akhosi.

Ramookho and Taelo informed the court that they had previously requested a meeting with Advocate Kelebone Monate, who had represented them during their bail hearing. They had expected a response from the High Court Registrar, Mathato Sekoai, by 5 August 2024, but the meeting never materialized.

“My Lady, we had asked to meet with Mr Monate through the court registrar. We were told that we would be called on 5 August 2024, but we were never contacted. We were only told to be in court today. We had informed her (Sekoai) that we were still in discussions with Mr Monate to represent us as our chosen legal counsel,” explained Ramookho, with Taelo concurring.

Adv Monate, who was present in court, indicated that he could only confirm his representation after consulting fully with the accused.

“My Lady, I can only confirm after consulting with them. I need to take their instructions first to determine the way forward,” he said.

Justice Makhetha then postponed the trial to 25 October 2024, to allow the accused time to finalise their legal representation. She also indicated that trial dates would be set tomorrow when they reappear before her.

Meanwhile, police investigations reveal that Matsipa allegedly orchestrated the murder plot, hoping to obtain a large sum of money from the house. Matsipa had visited Ms Mahosi’s home on the day of the attack. Shortly after, Ramookho and Taelo, armed with guns, stormed the house and demanded money.

The trio faces charges of two counts of murder for the deaths of Ms Mahosi and her son, Kabelo, as well as the attempted murder of Ms Thoola.