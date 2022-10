BAP leader, Professor Nqosa Mahao has been beaten in the Koro-Koro constituency, scoring 1390 to RFP’s Abinyane Mahatanya’s 3214. DC candidate, Mohau Ts’ilo, scored 2128 votes.

BAP Deputy Leader Motlatsi Maqelepo has also lost in Mokhethoaneng constituency, polling 1009 votes to his RFP contender Makhalanyane Mokhothu’s 4209. DC’s Ramahooana Matlosa attained 1389 in that constituency.