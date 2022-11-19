Mafoso dumps Lioli

Leemisa Thuseho

BOB Mafoso has stepped down from his Lioli head coach post, the team announced yesterday.

The team said after lengthy talks with the coach, they had received his resignation notice this week.

“The Lioli management committee announces that after lengthy talks with coach Bob Mafoso, we have received his resignation,” Lioli announced.

“The major reason for the resignation is his other commitments outside football.”

Lioli has since announced that assistant coach and former captain, Shetsane Ramoseka, had taken over as caretaker coach until further notice.

“The teams requested assistant coach, Shetsane Ramoseka, to take care of the team and form his own technical team which will manage the team until further notice. We wish him all the best in his new role.

“We thank Bob Mafoso for the work he has done for the team and wish him good luck in his future endeavours,” the team said.

But the writing has been on the wall, and it was only a matter of time before his departure as Mafoso had missed some Lioli’s recent matches including the team’s Tuesday 3-0 win over CCX.

Mafoso had been with Lioli since last season as technical director after parting ways with Bantu. He took over as Lioli coach ahead of the current season replacing former coach, Mosholu Mokhothu.

The former under-20 national team, Makoanyane XI, coach had a good off season with Lioli which saw him winning the 2022 Alliance Winter Challenge.

Mafoso’s assistant coach, Tšepo Hlojeng, was also conspicuously absent from the dugout during Tuesday’s game and other previous matches.

While the team has not said anything about his future, that it has given the caretaker post to Shetsane is telling. Hlojeng’s chances of staying at the club are slim.

However, Lioli communication and marketing manager, Kananelo Ramokoatsi, said Hlojeng was still part of the team because he had neither been fired nor resigned.

“He is still part of the team until he resigns,” Ramokoatsi said.

Lioli has so far won four, lost four and drawn two games.