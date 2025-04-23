‘Maesaiah’s son recounts narrow escape from death 

Moorosi Tsiane

MEMORIES of the early hours of 27 January 2014 remain vivid for Victor Ferreira, the son of former First Lady ’Maesaiah Thabane, nee Liabiloe Ramoholi.

Then just 11 years old, Ferreira was seriously injured when soldiers allegedly acting under the command of former army commander, Tlali Kamoli, bombed his Moshoeshoe II home.

He was hospitalised for four days after sustaining a heavily bleeding leg wound.

Ferreira was testifying as the 12th witness in an ongoing attempted murder case involving Kamoli. The former army chief is standing trial alongside Captains Litekanyo Nyakane and Haleo Makara, Sergeants Lekhooa Moepi and Motsamai Fako, and Corporals Marasi ’Moleli, Motšoane Machai, Mohlalefi Seitlheko, and Tšitso Ramoholi.

Ferreira told the court that on that fateful morning, between 12 midnight and one o’clock, a loud bang woke him up. As he got up, he saw smoke in the bedroom he was sleeping in, while the curtain and ceiling had collapsed.

“In 2014, I was 11 years old and staying at Moshoeshoe II with my mother, Liabiloe Ramoholi, my cousin Keneuoe Letsie, and the house helper Nthabeleng Lepheana.

On 26 January 2014, it was a Sunday leading into Monday. Between 12 midnight and 1am in the morning, a loud noise woke me up. Immediately when I woke up, the bedroom was covered in smoke, the ceiling and the curtain had fallen, and I was wet all over my body,” Ferreira testified.

At first, he thought he was wet from sweating, only to discover later that he was soaked in blood.

“In the room, I was with the cousin and the house helper. After hearing the loud noise, I tried to jump down from the bed, but I could not move as my other leg had been injured. I then went down and crawled to the door leading into my mother’s bedroom, as it was close by. When we entered, we found her lying on the floor next to the bed.

“I had a wound on my right leg that was bleeding heavily. My mother took a cloth and tried to stop the bleeding. She also took out her phone and called for help. Shortly afterward, the police arrived.”

Ferreira said he was then rushed to Lehlakeng Clinic and later that day was transferred to Queen ‘Mamohato Memorial Hospital as he was seriously injured.

“I was admitted at Queen ‘Mamohato and was discharged on the 31st of January 2014.”

He also informed the court that there were police officers guarding their house before the attack, but he did not mention where they were on the night of the incident.

Kamoli and his co-accused have also been charged for the bombing the Ha-Abia residence of the then Police Commissioner, Khothatso Tšooana, that same morning.

The bombings were allegedly part of Kamoli’s campaign to target his nemesis, then Premier Thomas Thabane.