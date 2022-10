Former First Lady, ‘Maesaiah Thabane, who contested elections in the Mokhotlong constituency on an ABC ticket, polled a paltry 190 votes, while former minister and BPP leader, Tefo Mapesela, scored a measly 470 votes. Both lost to the RFP’s Adontsi Letsema, who polled 2680 votes. Ms Thabane’s results left the audience at the ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre in stitches.