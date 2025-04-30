M280 million Platcorp dispute finally resolved

…All money laundering charges against Platcorp/Platinum directors dropped

… Crown scores big with record M30 million plus fines

…While Platinum Credit reopens with a good capital base

Investigations Desk

COMMON sense appears to have finally prevailed in the long running M280 million Platcorp and Platinum Credit dispute.

This after all money laundering charges against the directors and officers of Platcorp Holdings Limited and their colleagues in Platinum Credit were dropped, allowing the latter company to re-open its business this week with a good capital base to help foster financial access and inclusion for thousands of marginalised Basotho.

As previously reported in the Lesotho Times and its sister publication, the Sunday Express, in the last three years, there was never any money laundering done when Platcorp – a Mauritian based pan African micro finance behemoth – decided to invest in Platinum Credit, formerly Wazzah around 2020.

That investment had been based on deferred share sale agreements between Platcorp and Wazzah owner, Motena Lishea.

Platcorp had then poured more than M200 million into Wazzah, later renamed Platinum Credit, on the understanding that it would take control of the business in lieu of its investments.

However, that never happened and the directors of Platcorp and Platinum Credit started trading accusations as to why their transaction had failed. The transaction had taken place since 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic which made doing business very difficult.

The nasty fallout had led to accusations that Platcorp directors and officers had laundered money into Lesotho. They were then slapped with such charges by local law enforcement.

But as previously reported by the Lesotho Times, that was never the case. The platcorp directors in question – Philipus Fourie, Simon De La Rey, David De La Harpe, Wayne Barret, Brett Sievwright, argued that they had not been involved in any money laundering. They were legitimate investors who had fallen foul of their local partner, Ms Lishea.

But the long running arguments which had resulted in multiple court cases in the civil and criminal courts are now water under the bridge.

As correctly reported by the Lesotho Times in previous editions, this dispute had been more about shareholder disagreements than money laundering. A forensic report had concluded that there was no money laundering.

As a result, the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) dropped all money laundering charges against the directors and associates of Platcorp and Platinum Credit. The two companies also separately smoked the peace pipe by agreeing to jettison public posturing in favour of finding amicable solutions.

Platinum Reopens

All this has resulted in Platinum Credit re-opening its doors to the public this week with a well-funded balance sheet. Platinum Credit retains much of the M280 million that was under dispute.

The agreements between Platcorp and Platinum Credit on one hand and these companies and the DCEO on the other dropping all money laundering charges are now a formal order of court, after the magistrates and High Court gave them the greenlight.

Platinum Credit fully reopened this week as a well-capitalised micro finance business.

Platinum Credit owner, Motena Lishea, now has the free reign to run the business and direct its operations without any involvement from Platcorp.

Platinum Credit’s acting Operations Manager, Mopeli Mohale, confirmed at a press briefing on Tuesday that the two companies had finally buried the hatchet and negotiated a settlement accepted as an order of court. That settlement had enabled Platinum Credit to get back into business.

“We are proud to announce the end of a lengthy litigation process that kept our operations on hold for almost three years. With the legal chapter now closed, we are officially resuming full operations and are committed to rebuilding trust, delivering value and restoring confidence in our mission to empower our clients and communities through accessible credit solutions,” said Mr Mohale.

Mr Mohale said they would be processing all the outstanding refunds to their Platinum Credit clients who had overpaid their loans when the company was effectively dormant during the long drawn fights with its main investor, Platcorp.

“As part of our relaunch, the first order of business is to process all outstanding client refunds. In compliance with court directives, all valid refunds will be processed within 90 days,” Mr Mohale said.

He advised all Platinum Credit clients requesting to be refunded their money to visit their branches in Maseru with valid identification documents and a bank confirmation letter.

Mr Mohale acknowledged that the legal battles with Platcorp had affected their clients but vowed the company would fight to regain their trust and get them to stay with it.

“We are at the moment still trying to get full control of our systems, then we will know how many people we owe and how much we owe them…..,” Mr Mohale said.

On their relations with Platcorp, Platinum Credit’s legal officer, Advocate Tšenase Tšenase, confirmed they had settled their differences and his side was now focused on running the latter company efficiently.

“On the business side, for now we will not be working with them (Platcorp). Maybe in future we will work together again but for now we have agreed to go our separate ways,” he said.

Platcorp Statement

A spokesman for Platcorp also echoed Adv Tšenase’s statement, saying the two firms had buried the hatchet but were no longer in a relationship.

The spokesman said Platcorp had totally renounced its interests in Platinum Credit with immediate effect. It no longer had any direct or indirect shareholding in Platinum Credit.

“Platinum Credit is now 100 percent owned by Basotho. Platcorp has no claims whatsoever in Platinum Credit. Platcorp will have no operational role or involvement whatsoever in Platinum Credit with immediate effect….,” the spokesman said, adding they wished Platinum Credit well and all the success.

The spokesman refuted claims that Platcorp would seek to apply for a separate licence and launch a separate micro finance business in competition to Platinum Credit.

“We wish Platinum Credit well. I can tell you we are not planning to be their competitor,” the spokesman said.

Big Win for Motinyane and Sello

The closure of the Platcorp/Platinum Credit dispute also represents a major win for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Hlalefang Motinyane and newly appointed DCEO boss, Brigadier Advocate Mantšo Sello.

Even though their two institutions concluded that there was no conscious money laundering done by the directors of Platcorp and Platinum Credit, they still found Platcorp and Platinum Credit to have breached the Financial Institutions Act by operating the business jointly yet Platcorp had not been formally licenced by the

Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL). The deferred share-sale agreements could not possibly have superseded the stipulations of the Financial Institutions Act which require everyone operating a financial services company in Lesotho to be formally licensed and registered by the CBL.

As a result, Adv Motinyane and Brig Adv Sello got Platcorp and Platinum Credit to jointly pay hefty fines of more than M30 million, the highest to ever have been paid in Lesotho.

Of that amount M14 million will be deposited into the DCEO’s Asset Forfeiture Fund, enabling it the much-needed cash resources to fund its operations.

Court Orders

The plea bargain arrangement between Platinum Credit and Platcorp on one hand and the DCEO and the DPP on the other, which had resulted in the payments of the hefty fines, had been accepted as an order of court by Resident Magistrate Thamae Thamae.

A freeze order on all the accounts of Platinum Credit had also been subsequently lifted by High Court’s Justice ‘Masefaro Mahase, enabling the company to get access to funds to re-open.

The plea bargain had quashed all the fraud and money laundering charges brought against Ms Lishea and associates by the DCEO.

Win-Win

Ultimately, the positive outcome of this case represents a win, win situation for all the parties involved.

Ms Lishea is now able to carry on with the Platinum Credit business and create jobs for dozens of Basotho who had lost their employment as she fought a spirited battle with her financier, Platcorp.

Depending on her business model, she can take Platinum Credit to greater heights as she now has access to more than M200 million to capitalise Platinum Credit.

Meanwhile the state has benefited from the huge fines imposed for the violations of the financial institutions law. The Platcorp directors would no longer need to spend time to fight the money laundering charges, their dubious nature notwithstanding.

Competent lawyers

The conclusion of the case is also attributable to the hard-working lawyers hired to oversee it. Neil Fraser of Webber Newdigate, had spearheaded the Platcorp case for years and instructed prominent South African Advocate Barry Roux and local counsel, Advocate Lintle Tuke, who is also the president of the Law Society of Lesotho (LSL). to have their part heard. Platinum Credit’s side was in the meantime ably led by Advocate Griffiths Lejakane and Advocate Tšenase.