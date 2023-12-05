Friday, December 8, 2023
LWA launches sewing centre to help youth

by Lesotho Times
Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Lesotho Workcamps Association (LWA) has launched a Sewing Training Centre aimed at combating youth unemployment.

The initiative launched this week will offer free tailoring lessons to the youth.

It was launched in celebration of the International Volunteer Day, under the theme “If everyone volunteered, the world would be a better place.”

Addressing the media, LWA director, Thuso Leina, said the launch followed the orientation held for the first trainees on 1 November 2023.

“By providing practical skills, LWA aims to contribute to human development, aligning with the national development plan and global sustainability goals,” Mr Leina said.

He urged stakeholders to extend their helping hand to help the association to combat high youth unemployment.

“We started with 13 trainees and this is due to the lack of resources….”

This Sewing Training Centre is designed to empower volunteers and address the pressing challenge of high youth unemployment in alignment with Lesotho’s National Strategic Development Plenary II (NSDP II) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the NSDP II strategic focus 2023/24-2027/28 report, the economy is still highly dependent on the government for economic activities and fiscal revenues.

It further states that Lesotho’s capacity to attract foreign investment is limited and the country remains very dependent on imports. Poverty and unemployment remain high, especially in the rural areas, affecting mostly women and youth.

