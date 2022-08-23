LUCT urges new students to focus on studies

Moroke Sekoboto

LIMKOKWING University of Creative Technology (LUCT) Vice-Chancellor, Tefo Macheli, has urged new students to work hard and not seek favours from lecturers in order to get good marks.

Advocate Macheli said this during the recent orientation for this year’s intake held at the Lehakoe Sports and Recreational Center.

“Do not use my colleagues as objects to advance either ulterior or pre-planned motives. So, students who hope to pass by getting into romantic relationships with lecturers, you have another thing coming,” Adv Macheli warned.

The theme for the LUCT 2022 orientation is ‘Paving the way for industry ready graduates.’

“Do not test my staff, I beg you. If you do, I can assure you that you will get expelled from this university… we will maintain a lecturer-student relationship,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

Adv Macheli urged the students to conduct themselves in a proper manner, dress appropriately and be cautious in what they do on and off campus.

He also took time to urge the university staff to be vigilant and not allow any distractions to compromise their work.

“My colleagues, we do not want to be wrongfully accessed. Assess these students on merit as you usually do. Let us not put ourselves in a position where our credibility and ethics can be attacked for any reason. The management of the university shall not allow our credibility and institutional ethics to be eroded because of a staff member who cannot control their feelings,” he pointed out.

Adv Macheli said LUCT strives for excellence as evidenced by the quality of its graduates who thrive in the industry.

“We have ideal students and ideal graduates. We are duty bound as the university to teach and train you to be ideal students and graduates. We offer unconventional education… and you will be taught to be ready for the industry,” he said.

LUCT registrar, ‘Mateboho Moorosi, told the students that choosing the university was the best decision they had made for their future.

“Our mission is to shape human hearts and minds to power global transformation. We are going to change your mindset, the way you think about life in general, we are going to expose you to the world and build your social skills,” said Ms Moorosi.

“We are going to challenge you by involving you in industry projects that open eyes to the complexities of the real world. We are going to stimulate you to gain personal freedom, explore and experiment so that you have confidence and shape your opinion

“We are going to engage you so that you are involved in the mysteries of life itself and involve you in community work that adds value and meaning to life. You must unleash your potential. You are the best from today onwards. You won’t be the same because the future will be in your hands,” she added.