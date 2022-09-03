LTE locked out

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE South African company awarded the M33 million contract to supervise the refurbishment of Moshoeshoe I International Airport has been locked out of its Lesotho offices over unpaid rent.

LTE Consulting has been renting the Sekhametsi Consortium offices along Kingsway (old Agric Bank) until end of June this year when the property owners decided to lock them out for outstanding rentals.

The Sekhametsi Consortium’s chief executive officer, Leboela Lebete, told the Lesotho Times this week that LTE had been owing rent since May last year.

“LTE has not paid rent from May 2021 and Sekhametsi made several notifications to them that their rent was due but they never adhered to our demands.

“We then resorted to lock the offices and it has been two months now.

“Unfortunately, I cannot disclose the amount they owe as I still believe it remains a confidential matter between the lessee and lessor,” Mr Lebete said.

This publication could not secure a comment from Majola or his Lesotho business partner, Lineo Nare. The duo seems to have blocked any communication from this reporter after I reported extensively about the company’s shenanigans during my stint at South African investigative media outlet, Amabungane. In fact, Mr Majola has even instructed this reporter to delete his number and never to contact him again.

The South African City Press newspaper in May this year reported that LTE was also involved in a M28 million lawsuit for failing to settle its office rent with property company, Investage 183, in Johannesburg.