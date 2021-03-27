LSRC hires consultant to recruit CEO

Moorosi Tsiane

THE Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC) has engaged consultancy Workplace Solutions to recruit its new chief executive officer (CEO), spokesperson Teboho Rakhomo has said.

Rakhomo told the Sunday Express on Friday that they are expecting the recruitment process to be completed by the end of this month.

According to Rakhomo, they advertised the position last September but were forced to re-advertise it in December due to a low response.

The CEO position has been vacant since the death of Kholang Mokalanyane in 2017. Sechaba Mokhameleli was appointed CEO in July 2018 but was shortly replaced by Mofihli Makoele in acting capacity. Makoele was to be replaced by another acting CEO, Teboho Malataliana a few months later.

“The recruitment process is on-going and the expectation is that by the end of this month we will get the three finalists,” Rakhomo said.

“Unlike in previous years, we have resorted to appointing an independent company to recruit for us because we do not want to be bias.

“The reason we took long to appoint the CEO was because we didn’t have the funds but the Gender and Youth, Sport and Recreation Ministry has now given us a go ahead and said they will outsource the salary and benefits.”

“The post was advertised in September 2019 but because only 18 people had applied, it was advised that we re-advertise and we still got a few names again. It is unfortunate that there will not be much competition because only a few people have shown interest in the post.”

In previous years, the Sport minister was responsible for appointing the LSRC boss but Rakhomo said they resorted to hiring an independent company.

After getting the finalists, they will be submitted to Sport minister Likeleli Tampane, who is expected to make an appointment.