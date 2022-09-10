LRA rebrands

Tokelo Khausela

THE Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA) has rebranded to Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL).

The new branding launched at the Avani Maseru hotel, is part of the Re Aha (We Build) strategy, an updated revenue administration model.

The strategy is a 5-year plan increase tax compliance.

Commissioner General, Thabo Khasipe, told guests during the launch that the rebranding was meant to enhance brand reputation and build a service brand.

“The rebranding is rooted in the strategic thinking that we had in 2018 to improve revenue and improve the quality of services to taxpayers while achieving automatic compliance to taxpayers,” Mr Khasipe said.

Mathabo Makoko, the Commissioner client services, said the integrated revenue administration models had the potential to bring crucial improvements.

“Revenue from taxation and customs provides the governments with the much-needed funds to invest in development, relieve poverty, deliver public services, and social infrastructure required to enhance long-term growth and the models have ability to improve effectiveness of tax administration,” Ms Makoko said.

She added that improvement of the tax system and modernisation of the tax administration through well improved service provision leads to business growth.

Finance minister, Thabo Sophonea, said: “Governments are striving to mobilise greater tax revenue domestically”.

“They are increasingly reaching out to inform and engage in todays and future taxpaying clients. The aim is to foster a culture that sees citizens paying taxes as an integral aspect of their relationship with their government.”

He added that patience was an important element when dealing with taxpayers and stakeholders.

“During dialogue and negotiation at any level, patience is key but, in the end, it yields tangible and lasting results,” Mr Sophonea said.

On his part, Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro said the trajectory of Lesotho’s economy would be determined by the RSL’s success.

“Lesotho’s tax to GDP ratio must improve and the net must widen, but it must be done by persuasion rather than intrusion. The simpler the tax system, the easier it is to ensure compliance,” Dr Majoro said.

“The LRA had been a front-runner in adopting technology, minimising interaction between clients and tax officers and timely tax refunds and this process must continue growing,” Dr Majoro said.