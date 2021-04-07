Local runners dominate Free State Championships

Leemisa Thuseho

LESOTHO Olympians; Tšepang Sello and Mosito Lehata displayed an outstanding performance by dominating this year’s Free State Championships last weekend.

Lehata won the 100-metre race clocking 10.52 and was followed closely by time his compatriot, Mojela Koneshe, who clocked 10.59.

This was Lehata’s second race since his return to action after the long Covid-19 break. His first race was in December during the Pupkewits Foundation Open Athletics in Namibia bringing home two silver medals in the 60-metres and the 100m race.

Hopolang Mathaba also participated in the Free State Championships Lesotho and finished 11th position clocking 11.17 in the men’s 100m race.

In the females’ category, Sello won the 800m race clocking 2:14.53. She also won the 1500m race clocking 4:46.38.

This comes after she also performed well at the 2021 Inter Provincial Track and Field Meeting in Potchefstroom winning the 3km race clocking 10:16.36 before claiming second position in the 1500m race clocking 4:46.37.

Sello told the Lesotho Times that it was easy for her to win the race because there was so littler competition. She however, said she had worked hard in preparing for the event.

She said she still has a long way to go towards improving her time in both 1500m and her main event, the 800m.

“The competition wasn’t tough but I still have to work hard and improve my time,” Sello said.

Sello, who is currently pursuing her studies at the University of Free State, is one of the local athletes who are still working to qualify for the 2021 Olympics.

If she qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics, this would be her second appearance at the global stage having participated in the 2016 edition.

Although she does not have any other races lined up this month, she said she will not hesitate to participate.

She has earlier told this publication that she is hoping to move to Europe where she hopes to train and participate in a wider range of races from May to June 2021.