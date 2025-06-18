Local businesses empowered to harness IP

Seithati Motšoeneng

LESOTHO is making strides to boost its economy and foster innovation by encouraging local businesses to utilise Intellectual Property (IP) for growth and competitiveness.

This effort was showcased during the recently ended Lesotho Intellectual Property Week 2025 workshop, themed “Rise to the Top” to Boost Innovation and National IP Policy.

The event was organised by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in collaboration with the Registrar General’s Office (RGO), with support from the Japan Patent Office (JPO).

Hosted at the Avani Maseru Hotel from Tuesday to Friday last week, the workshop focused on providing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with practical tools and knowledge to make the most of IP opportunities.

Entrepreneurs, government representatives, and international experts convened to exchange insights and experiences.

The workshop was designed to raise awareness about the value of IP rights — including trademarks, patents, and trade secrets — and how they can help businesses add value and access international markets.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Law and Justice, Richard Ramoeletsi, stressed the potential of IP in transforming Lesotho’s economy.

“Small and Medium Enterprises are the backbone of our economy, contributing significantly to employment and innovation. Recognising IP as a vital business asset is key to unlocking their full potential,” he said.

Mr Ramoeletsi also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs — especially young people and women — through improved policies, better access to funding, and integrating IP education into entrepreneurship training.

He emphasized that technological progress and innovation are essential drivers of economic development.

“IP is the oil of the 21st century and, with the support of our partners, Lesotho is poised to becoming a leader in innovation,” Mr Ramoeletsi said.

Daniul Islam, representing WIPO, said such workshops are crucial in helping developing countries tackle the challenges faced by SMEs.

“Through initiatives like IP Week, we aim to support SMEs in scaling up and becoming catalysts for economic development,” Mr Islam said.

For two days participants, including students and entrepreneurs, engaged in detailed discussions on protecting innovations with patents, building brands through trademarks, and managing trade secrets.

They also explored the complexities of international IP registration systems and how to take advantage of licensing opportunities.

The workshop included practical case studies of local businesses that had successfully used intellectual property rights, offering valuable lessons for others hoping to grow their ventures.

The workshop was meant to equip participants with the knowledge and tools they need to turn their ideas into successful, innovative businesses.