LNOC capacitates LMPS, LDF on sport administration 

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) is hosting a week-long Level 1 Sport Administration Course (SAC) for personnel involved in the running of sports in the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS).

The course which started on Monday is expected to end tomorrow at the LNOC premises in Maseru West.

Thirty-five LMPS officers are participating in the training. The LMPS session will be followed by a similar one for Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) personnel involved in sport. The LDF one will run from 12 to 16 June 2023 at the same venue.

The LDF is also expected to bring 35 of its officers involved in sports issues.

The five-day course for each institution includes subjects like Foundation and Leadership of the Olympic Movement, Supporting Athletes, Anti-doping, Developing and Protecting Young Athletes, Sports Science, Developing Coaching Leadership, Driving Social Change Through Sport, and Sport for Peace amongst others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony this week, LNOC chief executive officer, Morake Raleaka, said the objective of the course was to show that everyone was expected and allowed to take part in sports irrespective of their profession.

“It is befitting to make sure that all the institutions in the country are equipped with skills on administering sport, developing and taking care of players and even on how to organize sporting events,” Raleaka said.

Security was one of the key issues in sporting events. As such it was essential to empower institutions like the LMPS and LDF with knowledge of sports administration.

“Apart from just playing, the security institutions are part of major stakeholders in sport because a country cannot host an international event without assurance of adequate security.”

The attendants are expected to proceed to Level 2 of the same course next year.

Commissioner of Police, Holomo Molibeli, hailed LNOC for the initiative saying “it is through these kinds of initiatives that Lesotho can produce better players and leaders of tomorrow”.

“This is a good initiative because sport builds character and instill leadership skills,” Commissioer Molibeli said.

“Sport builds a person holistically; thus, it can be one of the tools we can use to curb crime in the country.”

Minister of Gender, Youth, Sports, Arts, Culture and Social Development, Pitso Lesaoana, said it was the expectation of government “to see the security institutions engaging with communities through different activities that include sports”.

“We need to see our security institutions active in sporting activities, as that will build them good relationships with communities,” Mr Lesaoana said.

“We need security in sport not only to play but to combat human trafficking in sport and prevent drug use and transportation in sport.”