LMPS determined to halt Matlama

Leemisa Thuseho

LMPS will be out in full force to stop runaway leaders, Matlama, when the two sides clash in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) on Sunday.

The game will be played at Ratjomose Ground.

Matlama are heading into game sitting comfortably atop the log table with 56 points while the defending champions, Bantu, in second, have 43, albeit with two games in hand.

LMPS are seventh with 34 points and dropping points could see them exit the top eight.

Matlama are looking forward to extending their 15 games unbeaten run while the hosts, LMPS, also want to continue their momentum after beating LDF 1-0 last weekend.

LMPS coach, Seepheephe Matete, said they were hard at work preparing for the Sunday.

“We are preparing well as we are aware of the kind of the team that we are going to face,” Matete said.

“Matlama are the log leaders and that means that they will not be an easy side. However, we are going for a fight. If they win, they must sweat for it.

“We are going into the game highly motivated; we have been doing better in our recent games. We are now scoring many goals having scored five in the last two games.”

LMPS will be without the services of veteran defender, Nkau Lerotholi, who is injured. Another defender, Basia Makepe, is unlikely to be available after returning to training this week following an injury.

However, Matete said the available players can deliver.

“In the absence of the veteran defenders, I told the available young players to take the opportunity to prove themselves. I am proud of their performance and that means we are likely to face Matlama with the same squad we have been using in the last three games. There is no reason to change a winning team.”

On his part, Matlama coach, Molebatsi Mothobi, said he was aware that every team was keen to end his side’s unbeaten run.

“The fact that we are on top of the log table, and we have been doing well, we are aware that every team would want to end the consistency.

“LPMS have also been doing well and that motivation is making them an unpredictable team. However, we are ready for them” Mothobi said.

He said all his players were available for selection.

The season is only left eight games to go, and it is increasingly looking clear that it is Matlama’s title to lose. And Mothobi said he was wary to avoid complacency.

“We are not worried about the players’ performance. Now that league is heading towards the end, we always ensure that we prepare our players mentally for them to stay focused and avoid complacency,” Mothibi stated.

In other league matches this weekend, CCX will welcome Lioli in Hlotse, Lijabatho will visit Liphakoe at LCS Ground while Sefotha-Fotha host LCS at Ratjomose Ground.

LDF take a trip to Nyakosoba to face Manonyane.

On Sunday in Nyakosoba, Swallows welcome Likhopo. The Sunday fixtures will also see Bantu taking on Kick4Life at LCS. Last weekend, the defending champions did not play after their game with Lijabatho was cancelled due to a waterlogged ground in Morija.

Another Sunday match will be between Linare and Lifofane in Maputsoe.