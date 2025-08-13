Lioli ready for any opponent — Maseko

…says draw against Pirates exciting but challenging

…admits hosting games in South Africa is a challenge

Leemisa Thuseho

LIOLI FC coach, Bongani Maseko, has welcomed the challenging CAF Champions League draw against South African giants, Orlando Pirates, indicating that Lioli are ready to face any opponent in the campaign.

The draw for the preliminary rounds took place recently in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where Lioli were paired against Orlando Pirates in the first preliminary round, to be played over two legs.

The winner will advance to the second preliminary round to face the victor between El Merreikh of Sudan and a yet-to-be-identified club from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The first leg is scheduled between 19 and 21 September, with the return leg set for 26 to 28 September.

Pirates are considered favourites given their extensive experience and achievements in the CAF Champions League. The overall higher standard of South African football compared to Lesotho’s also gives Pirates an edge over Tse Nala (Lioli).

Affectionately known as the Buccaneers, Orlando Pirates have been regular competitors in the competition, reaching last season’s semifinals before losing to eventual champions Pyramids FC from Egypt.

Lioli, on the other hand, have never progressed beyond the preliminary stages. They return to the competition after their last appearance in 2017, when they were eliminated by CAPS United of Zimbabwe in the preliminaries.

In his first interview since the draw, Maseko told Lesotho Times that while Orlando Pirates are a big club, Lioli are prepared to face any opponent.

“Orlando Pirates are one of Africa’s top clubs, so this is an exciting and challenging draw. We were ready for any opponent, so now it is about preparing well and competing with confidence,” Maseko said.

He views the tough draw positively as an opportunity for growth.

“It is a big test but one that helps us grow. We welcome this challenge to measure ourselves against the best.

“Playing against tough opponents forces you to raise your level technically, tactically, mentally, and physically. You come out stronger.”

Maseko said their aim is to represent Lioli and Lesotho with pride, discipline, and courage.

“We want to compete, not just participate. The technical team has already started preparing players mentally, with motivation, tactical clarity, and a fearless mindset.”

Making his international coaching debut in the CAF Champions League, Maseko welcomes the growth opportunity but insists the focus remains on the team’s success, not his own.

“It is an honour to lead a team at the CAF Champions League for the first time, but my growth comes through the team’s performance,” he said.

Since joining in June, Maseko is pleased with the progress.

“The players are committed, our style is improving, and the foundation is strong.”

Lioli have been active during the off-season period, strengthening their squad with experienced signings including Litšepe Marabe, Hlompho Kalake, and Tšoanelo Koetle from arch-rivals Bantu.

Maseko believes their experience will be invaluable in the upcoming matches.

“Koetle, Marabe, and Kalake bring ability and high-level experience. They will guide younger players and set the tone.”

However, Koetle’s return has sparked debate, with concerns over his reputation for ill-discipline and being a disruptive influence in the dressing room. Maseko dismisses these worries, focusing on the future rather than the past.

“Every player who joined the team was made aware of the standards to abide by, both on and off the field,” he said.

Due to the current suspension of Setsoto Stadium from hosting international matches by CAF over poor conditions, Lioli will be forced to play their home games in South Africa. The Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) has proposed Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein as the venue for Tse Nala’s home matches.

Maseko acknowledges this challenge but remains optimistic.

“It is a challenge, but games are won on the pitch. We will be ready.”

He called on all Basotho to rally behind the team, emphasising that their voices, energy, and prayers are vital as Lioli carry the flag for the whole country.