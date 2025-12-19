Lioli end Majantja’s unbeaten run 

Moroke Sekoboto

LIOLI have ended Majantja’s nine-game unbeaten run after beating them 1-nil at the Russell Sebatana Technical Centre in Mohale’s Hoek on Saturday.

Before the Saturday encounter, Majantja had recorded seven wins and two draws.

Lioli’s victory over Majantja puts them in third position in the log standings with 24 points, just a point behind Lijabatho and Lifofane.

Majantja’s loss at home cost them an opportunity to lead the log.

Lijabatho’s 1-all draw with Linare at Morija left them in position one, while Lifofane’s 2-0 victory over Liphakoe put them at par with Lijabatho on 25 points, only separated by goal difference.

Saturday’s match with Majantja was a closely contested tussle with limited scoring opportunities.

Nkoto Masoabi, who scored the lone goal late in the game to secure three crucial points for Lioli, emerged the team’s hero.

The timing of the goal, in the second half around the 75th minute mark, was decisive and left Majantja with little time to respond.

Both teams demonstrated strong defensive stamina, with the first half ending goalless. Majantja’s defense held firmly for the greater part of the match, before their wall was eventually breached.

Lioli interim coach, Bahlakoana Mohoanyane, said they studied Majatja and decided to field young wingers to match their pace.

“We had to strategise to match their energy, hence we brought young wingers and controlled the midfield with more experienced players. We are working on being decisive in front of the goals; we missed a one-on-one chance so we will be working on converting our chances. We are still in transition but I like the response I am getting from the players,” Mohoanye said.

Majantja head coach, Bafokeng Mohapi, said their approach to the game was the same format that they use for every game, adding that they started the game well and controlled it until some of his players sustained injuries, forcing him to change his game plan.

“When our players got injured, we lost control a little bit. When we started, we were on top of the game but after that long break, we conceded a goal from a set piece. They capitalised on that corner kick but on the field we were better. We kept on creating chances but they were saved by their goalkeeper and we failed to convert the chances created into goals,” Mohapi said.

𝗩𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗖𝗢𝗠 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗘𝗥 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗦

𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟯 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱

LMPS 3-0 MACHOKHA

LCS 2-2 MANONYANE

MAROALA 0-0 MEMBERS

MAJANTJA 0-1 LIOLI

𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟭𝟰 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱

LDF 1-0 BANTU

LIFOFANE 2-0 LIPHAKOE

LIJABATHO 1-1 LINARE

MATLAMA 3-2 LUFC