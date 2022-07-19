Limkokwing, IDM ink deal

Tokelo Khausela

LIMKOKWING University of Creative Technology (LUCT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Development Management (IDM) to enable resource sharing, and staff and student exchange.

The strategic move is expected to help the institutions strengthen their existing ties.

It will see students from one institution attending lectures at the other institution for several months before returning to their college to complete their studies.

IDM country director, Moeketsi Letele, told guests during the signing that the collaboration was inspired by the realisation that no institution could operate in isolation despite its size.

“With the advent of Covid-19, institutions of higher education have experienced various challenges, such as limited ICT facilities, which called for collaboration as no institution regardless of its size and capacity can be self-sufficient in achieving its institutional objectives,” Dr Letele said.

“I urge stakeholders to support IDM which can benefit a lot from government support since our students are not being sponsored by the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS).”

Limkokwing registrar, ‘Mateboho Moorosi, said it was evident that change of learning environment could help students get a new and positive perspective in their studies.

On his part, Limkokwing vice chancellor, Advocate Tefo Macheli, said: “The collaboration is also influenced by the proximity of the two institutions and their regional presence, specifically in Botswana, Lesotho and eSwatini”.

The Education and Training ministry’s tertiary manager, Thabang Ralebitso, said the event marked an important juncture in the ministry’s endeavour to transform Lesotho’s education.

“I want to congratulate the partnership between these two institutes as a step towards transforming our educational landscape and I want to urge other educational institutions to emulate what Limkokwing and IDM have done. Moreso because it enables co-operation. However, we must start by recognising the students’ prior learning at their institution so that we realise the value of the initiative,” Mr Ralebitso said.