Likuena bow out of COSAFA

DESPITE spirited performances in their first two 2022 Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup knockout games, Likuena bowed out of the tournament on Sunday after losing 2-0 to eSwatini at King Zwelithini Stadium, in Durban.

The loss saw Likuena finishing second in the group with six points behind eSwatini who achieved seven points.

eSwatini will now face Senegal in the quarterfinals.

Lesotho went into the Sunday match leading the group and needing just a draw to advance to the next stage.

Hopes were high that Veselin Jelušić’s charges would continue their impressive run in the tournament after dispatching Malawi and Mauritius in their first two games. They won both games 2-1.

