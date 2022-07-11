Likuena bow out of COSAFA

Local NewsNewsSport
By Lesotho Times
Fanelo Mamba of Eswatini challenged by Rethabile Mokokoane of Lesotho during the 2022 Hollywood bets Cosafa Cup match between Eswatini and Lesotho at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on the 10 July 2022 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
0

Leemisa Thuseho

DESPITE spirited performances in their first two 2022 Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup knockout games, Likuena bowed out of the tournament on Sunday after losing 2-0 to eSwatini at King Zwelithini Stadium, in Durban.

The loss saw Likuena finishing second in the group with six points behind eSwatini who achieved seven points.
eSwatini will now face Senegal in the quarterfinals.

Lesotho went into the Sunday match leading the group and needing just a draw to advance to the next stage.
Hopes were high that Veselin Jelušić’s charges would continue their impressive run in the tournament after dispatching Malawi and Mauritius in their first two games. They won both games 2-1.
Read more in the Lesotho Times

Lesotho Times 14062 posts 0 comments

Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa.

Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.