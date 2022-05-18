Lifofane up for sale

Leemisa Thuseho

PREMIER league side, Lifofane, is up for sale, the management has said.

The management announced yesterday that it had decided to sell the team due to financial challenges.

“It has been a very long and expensive season,” the management said in a statement on Wednesday.

“There were a lot of challenges that we encountered to finish this season which started in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“(Raising) financial resources became difficult because of the lockdown and the long season…it was difficult to finish this season. The management knocked on different doors for assistance, but nothing came up. Therefore, a decision had to be made about the future of the team.

“The conclusion is to sell the team to give it to a new management.”

The management said preference will be given to anyone willing to keep the team in the Butha-Buthe district.

Lifofane general manager Letšolo Maliehe told the Lesotho Times yesterday that running a football club was expensive.

“It is true that we have decided to sell the team. It is very expensive to run a premier league team in the country while there is nothing one gets in return.

“I think there are lot of things that must be done to make it sustainable to run football teams including changing how football is being governed.”

Lifofane was promoted into the premier league in 2019 and they are the only premier league team in Butha-Buthe.

This is the second premier league team which is up for sale after the Kick4Life management announced that it was selling the team’s status last week.