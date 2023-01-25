Lifofane eye LMPS scalp

Leemisa Thuseho

LIFOFANE are hoping to collect maximum points when they face LMPS in a Vodacom Premier League (VPL) second round clash at the Police Training College (PTC) in Maseru on Saturday.

The two teams are both expecting better fortunes after they played to a goalless draw in their first round match in October last year.

They will also be out in full force to garner the maximum three points as they seek to improve their log standings.

Lifofane had a bad first round and they currently sit on position 12 on the 16-team log table. A win will increase their chances of moving to at least 10th position.

However, that will also depend on the result of the Manonyane and Liphakoe match on the same day. The two are placed 10th and 11th respectively on the log standings.

As for LMPS, they are heading into the weekend game fighting to remain in the top eight. A win is likely to see them move one step up, provided Machokha lose to Lioli on Sunday at LCS Play Ground.

Talking to the Lesotho Times yesterday, Lifofane coach, Kabelo Malapane, said they can’t afford to drop more points as they are striving to run away from the relegation zone.

He was confident that they would beat LMPS as they were not a threat to them.

“We are hard at work getting ready for the game and our preparations are going well,” Malapane said.

“We are expecting a good and physical game. We are going for three points, nothing else. Winning the game will help us out of the relegation zone.

“Our target is to at least secure a top 8 finish at the end of the season.”

Despite Lifofane’s poor performance in the first round, Malapane said, they had started the second stanza well.

They have won their first two matches so far. They beat CCX 1-0 and Liphakoe 2-1.

Malapane said the victories were enough to exemplify that they were on the right track.

“Now we are not an easy team to beat now,” he said.

On his part, LMPS coach, Tiisetso Molete, said they were also aiming to get maximum points.

“We played Lifofane away in the first round and they forced us to a draw,” he said.

“They enjoyed home advantage. Their ground is not in a good state and we couldn’t play well. This time we are hosting them and I think we’ll be able to play our normal game and win.”

LMPS are on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Matlama on Saturday and Molete said they can’t afford to drop points in two consecutive matches. “We didn’t play well last weekend and we must win the match against Lifofane. We can’t continue dropping points at this time of the season.

“The league is still open and we can’t rule ourselves out of the title race as yet. It is not guaranteed that the leading team will scoop the title at the end of the season,” he said.

In other matches on Saturday, Liphakoe will host Naughty Boys at Ratjomose while Bantu welcome Galaxy in Mohales’ Hoek. Mononyane will visit LCS at LCS Ground.

On Sunday, Linare lock horns with CCX in Maputsoe while Swallows take on LDF in Morija. Machokha date Lioli at LCS Ground.

Defending champions, Matlama welcome Lijabatho at Ratjomose.