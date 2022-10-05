Letshego launches digital wellbeing programme

Tokelo Khausela

FINANCIAL services provider, Letshego Group, has launched a new digital wellbeing programme, LetsGo Digital Wellbeing.

The programme was launched over the weekend at Maseru Club, in partnership with the BrandMed Group, a leading digital healthcare provider.

Letshego Group chief of products, Chipiliro Katundu, said the LetsGo Digital Wellbeing platform is meant to give users affordable health solutions.

The launch of the platform was in line with Letshego’s intent of being customer-led and moving beyond financial services.

“It gives instant digital access and affordable health solutions in various dimensions and support customers with better health, fitness, nutrition and wellbeing awareness,” Mr Katundu said.

“The digital wellbeing offering is our response to the holistic lifestyle needs of our customers.”

Mr Katundu said the digital platform also aimed at alleviating the burden on health providers by leveraging the benefits of digital technology and increasing access to affordable and quality healthcare and support.

The platform is accessible on Letshego’s LetsGo Digital Mall.

Individuals can access the digital mall by simply downloading and registering on the LetsGo mobile application.

Letshego Lesotho CEO, Selloane Tsike, said the digital wellbeing platform was in line with their commitment to improving the lives of their customers.

“The new wellness platform increases access to more affordable, expert healthcare, wellness and nutritional advice as Letshego strives to provide more holistic support to members of the communities where we operate,” Ms Tsike said.

According to Letshego, the digital platform gives healthcare providers and patients convenience through a sophisticated yet intuitive multi-channel engagement solution such as voice and video.

It also offers users health and wellbeing facts, advice and information on best practices in scientific medical research, medical regulation and inclusive access to quality healthcare support.

“There is also convenience in providing support to new patients that require medical support but may struggle with transportation limitations or distance barriers that inhibit physical access to their usual practice,” the company said in a statement.