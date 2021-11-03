Letšeng staff donate to handicapped man

Bereng Mpaki

LETŠENG Diamonds staffers yesterday donated a prosthetic leg to Mafeteng man, Mohau Mphatene.

The M38 900 worth limb was handed over to Mr Mphatene by Letšeng Diamonds chief executive officer (CEO), Kelebone Leisanyane, at the mine’s headquarters in Maseru.

Mr Leisanyane said the leg was meant to improve Mr Mphatene’s life as it would eventually allow him to walk without crutches.

“On behalf of Letšeng employees, I present to you this prosthetic leg to improve your live with enhanced movement,” Mr Leisanyane said.

Mr Leisanyane thanked the mine staff for their generosity in donating to Mr Mphatene through the staff fund.

He said they received the request from Mr Mphatene in May this year and agreed to assist after assessing his situation.

On his part, Mr Mphatene said the artificial leg had given him a new lease of life. He also expressed gratitude to the Letšeng management.

Mr Mphatene’s right leg was amputated after he was injured during a construction accident in South Africa. The leg was left shattered after he fell from the second floor of a building to the ground.

“I was beginning to lose hope on life but this donation has uplifted my spirits to look forward to living my life like other people.”

The artificial leg was produced by medical orthoptist and prosthetist, Chabeli Mohatlane.

Letšeng Diamonds employees contributed money into the Letšeng Staff Fund for charitable causes in Mokhotlong and across the country.

The membership to the fund is voluntary and all members are expected to contribute amounts they deem fit. Set up in 2015, the fund has so far spent M140 000 on different charitable causes like school fees for needy students.