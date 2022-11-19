LETOFE rebranded

Hopolang Mokhopi | Mosoatsi Mosoatsi

STANDARD Lesotho Bank has rebranded the annual Lesotho Tourism Festival (LETOFE), which will now be called the Standard Lesotho Bank LETOFE Lifestyle Experience.

SLB marketing manager – public relations and sponsorships, Manyathela Kheleli, told the media this week that they had repackaged both the name of the festival as well as the experience it gives to patrons.

Mr Kheleli said SBL had also decided to renew their support for a further three years until 2024.

“Our aim is to see Standard Lesotho Bank LETOFE Lifestyle evolve and align with developments in the country’s entertainment industry and elsewhere,” Mr Kheleli said.

This year’s event will be held on 17 December at Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village.

Mr Kheleli said they were proud that festival had grown in leaps and bounds to become one of the biggest features on the country’s entertainment calendar attracting multitudes from far and wide.

“We want to see the festival transcending beyond the bounds of music to be a hotspot for all things food, drinks, music, art, and lifestyle while still preserving its mandate as a tourism event.”

Some festivals such as Standard Bank Luju Festival in eSwatini and DSTV Delicious were already taking this all-embracing format, he said.

Mr Kheleli said they were working on giving patrons improved experiences in the coming years up to a point where they can enjoy a full lifestyle event that they can all be proud of and look forward to attending.

This year’s edition would see SLB offering local entrepreneurs, Bonono Merchandise and House of Thethana, an exclusive opportunity to showcase their products during the media launch, pop-up activations and at the Standard Lesotho Bank LETOFE Lifestyle Event. Spetzo Pizza and Linford Vodka would also be part of the experience.

Top-notch performances are expected from some of the region’s finest artistes including the legendary Don Laka, Trompies, Ami Faku, and Tortured Soul. They are expected to share the stage with several local acts such as Thope Tse Khang, Juvenile, Mookho, Leomile, Queen Mosia, and Soul Bird Nthakoana.

LETOFE organiser, Montoeli ‘Moleli, said tickets were available at Computicket around the country. They are selling from M250 up to M450.

“General area is M250 and golden circle costs M350. This will run until 25 November. The ticket prices will move from M250 to M270 general area and M350 to M370 for the golden circle until 30 November. Thereafter, it will be M300 to M400 till 9 December. From there it will be M320 for the general area and M420 for the golden circle. On the day of the festival, tickets will be M350 general area while the golden circle is M450,” Moleli said.

